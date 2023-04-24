AI pretends to be Schumacher interviewed by the magazine to apologize to the editor-in-chief

24.04.2023

The use of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT is really not limited to catching knives and being funny. What appears to be an “exclusive interview” with former German Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher was actually generated by artificial intelligence. The move sparked public outrage, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief was fired.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) On the cover of the latest issue of the German entertainment magazine “Current Affairs” (die aktuelle), there is the head portrait of Michael Schumacher, a German sports legend and retired racing driver who has been ill for many years . Eye-catching titles such as “First Interview” and “Explosive Incident” are also printed.

But the object of the so-called “interview” was not the 54-year-old Schumacher himself, but an artificial intelligence chat robot. It’s just that under the cover photo, there is a line of small words: It sounds like the real thing. Opening the main text of the magazine, the editor confessed to the readers that the interview text was not from Schumacher’s mouth, but from a “webpage related to artificial intelligence”.

Schumacher on the cover of entertainment magazine Current Affairs



Such a trick was obviously overdone and caused an uproar. Funk Media Group, to which the magazine belongs, announced that the editor-in-chief of the pictorial, Anne Hoffmann, has been fired.

Bianca Pohlmann, director of the Funk Group journals, issued a statement apologizing to Schumacher’s family and asking for forgiveness: “This tasteless and misleading article should not have been published. It is completely incompatible with our and the standard of journalism readers have come to expect from a publisher like Funk,” adding that Hoffman, editor-in-chief of Current Affairs magazine since 2009, “is relieved of his duties with immediate effect.”

Schumacher family: Will go to court

In 2013, Schumacher suffered a head injury in an accident while skiing in France, and was in a “vegetative” state for a long time after that. Although there were media reports the following year that Schumacher “was awakened from a coma”, his family remained tight-lipped about his health. Since the injury, no recent photos of him have appeared in the media.

In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home ski accident injury Former Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher was seriously injured in a skiing accident while on holiday in France. Apparently he’s also looking for speed while skiing, here’s a previous profile picture. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home surgery immediately On the day of the accident, the 44-year-old Schumacher underwent surgery at the University Hospital in Grenoble, France. The doctor in charge of the treatment said that Schumacher was still in a coma. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home The situation is “pretty serious” It was not until the evening of that day that the doctor in charge of the treatment released the news about Schumacher. A spokesman for the hospital said the patient’s current condition was not optimistic. A brain surgery specialist rushed from Paris to Grenoble for treatment. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home seven time world champion Schumacher only retired from Formula One last year. A seven-time world champion, he is one of the most popular Germans. In addition to racing, the 44-year-old Schumacher also likes football, motorcycles and skiing. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home Friends and Family Guardian Schumacher is on vacation in France with his family. According to reports, after the accident, his wife Corinna (Corinna, center) and many friends and Schumacher’s former colleagues at Ferrari and Mercedes rushed to the hospital to visit. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home Accidents happen again and again In his career as a racing driver, Schumacher suffered many accidents. The picture shows a collision between Schumacher and British driver Damon Hill in 1994. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home Not only chasing the wind on the racing track Schumacher is also not afraid to take risks when driving motorcycles. He broke his neck in a motorcycle accident in February 2009. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home worry about idol Millions of fans have witnessed Schumacher’s success and glory on the racing track and on the TV screen. In Photos: “Car King” Schumacher returns home leave the hospital Schumacher has now left the Lausanne hospital and returned home. Many people, including his fans, expressed their best wishes, hoping that Schumacher can survive the difficult situation and return to health.

German-language entertainment pictorials such as “Current Affairs” may publish reports such as “Schumacher’s latest situation” from time to time, but they have never obtained first-hand information, and they are basically guesswork. Schumacher’s family has repeatedly resorted to legal action to sue over media coverage it believes undermines individual rights.

This time, Schumacher’s family also said they would take legal measures. In the interview compiled by artificial intelligence, “Schumacher” talked about his health and family life. Previous reports have suggested that Schumacher’s memory, movement and language skills have not recovered.

In his racing career, Schumacher has won 7 annual championships and 91 sub-station championships. He is a legend in the history of Formula One motorsports. His son, Mick Schumacher, inherited his father’s career and also became a Formula One driver, currently playing for the Mercedes-Benz team.

(German Federation, Agence France-Presse)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.