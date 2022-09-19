Listen to the audio version of the article

The Draghi government also intervenes in support of the world of sport which in recent days had raised a cry of alarm in the face of increases in energy bills from 100 to 500 percent compared to the past. This is a first partial response in the face of an emergency that risks destroying an industrial sector (which is worth about 3% of GDP, over 90 billion per year, according to the Banca Ifis Observatory) struggling – after the two years of the pandemic – with a complex recovery process.

In the Aid ter decree approved by the Council of Ministers, 50 million non-repayable funds were allocated to amateur sports associations and clubs, as well as to national sports federations, which manage sports facilities and swimming pools. It will be up to an implementing decree to establish the distribution parameters. “But once again – observes Umberto Gandini, president of the Serie A Basketball League – the professional clubs, such as the top basketball clubs, which manage sports halls with high costs are kept out of this type of support, while paying to the tax authorities. the major contributions “.

Tax credit enhanced by 40%

Basketball clubs, as well as Serie A, B and Lega Pro football clubs, will instead be able to benefit from the increased tax credit of 40% if considered energy-intensive or 30% if they use electricity with a power greater than 4, 5 kw. A recognition that had been solicited in recent days by the president of the Lega Pro, Francesco Ghirelli, who had denounced the danger of closing the sports centers of the 60 Serie C teams in the face of increases even above 110 percent.

Specifically, the tax credit aims to offset the expense incurred for the purchase of the energy component actually used in October and November 2022.

If the explosion in energy costs were to persist, the dangers for the future of a movement would obviously not be averted which – as the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò often notes – in the last year has reaped international medals like no other (except for USA), putting at risk above all that widespread activity in the territory that constitutes a social security and health prevention policy. The cost of energy, in fact, could turn into a rise in tariffs, excluding large sections of the population from basic sports, especially for young people.