In B2 Vigevano al PalaBonomi against Cossato wants to recover from the ko at the debut Universo Pavia faces a difficult trip to Alba, Certosa hosts Chieri

GARLASCO

Still with many ailments and some training doubts this evening Volley 2001 Garlasco plays its first home match of the new season of series B1 hosting Caselle Volley at the PalaBalduzzi at 20.30 (referees Gianluca Fumagalli from Lodi and Andrea Michele Aleo from Caltanissetta). Perhaps the presence of the central Galliero who left due to injury during the match lost on Sunday away on the first day on the difficult field of Castelfranco di Sotto, in Tuscany.

training

If Galliero does not make it, with the third central Sofia Cerebuch still unavailable, coach Stefano Mattioli will move Federica Favaretto to the center alongside Francesca Borelli with Irene Lanzarotti called to play on the opposite side, while in the band in two forwards will be Laura Baggi and Giulia Baldizzone. “We try in any case, we still have the qualities to move the ranking already in this match,” says Mattioli.

Serie B1 women, group A, second day: today (5pm) Rimont Progetti Genova- Libellula Banca Crs Bra; (7.30 pm) Liberi e Forti 1914 Florence-Savis Volpiano; (8.30 pm) Volley 2001 Garlasco-Caselle Volley; (9 pm) Toscanagarden Img Capannori-Prochimica Virtus Biella; tomorrow (5.30 pm) Unomaglia Figline Valdarno-Volley Parella Turin. Rest Zuma Castelfranco di Sotto. The match between Arredofrigo Valnegri Acqui Terme and Igor Trecate has been postponed to January 21, 2023. Classification: Parella Turin, Toscanagarden Img Capannori, Unomaglia Figline Valdarno, Prochimica Virtus Biella, Savis Volpiano 3 points; Libellula Banca Crs Bra, Rimont Progetti Genova, Arredofrigo Valnegri Acqui Terme, Volley 2001 Garlasco, Igor Volley Trecate, Caselle, Liberi and Forti 1914 Firenze 0. (Arredofrigo Valnegri one game less). In the women’s B2 series, after the clear debut defeat in Novara, Florens Vigevano seeks immediate redemption at 6 pm at palaBonomi with Bonprix Teamvolley Cossato (Florens referees Marta Cerutti of Monza and Michele D’Addiego Buonaccino of Milan), while Universo In Volley Pavia, after the victory on the first day in the derby with Certosa, faces the difficult trip to the Aegea field L’Alba Volley (at 9 pm, referees Flavio Spatola from Turin and Denise Danza from Asti). Finally, at 6 pm, at the sports hall in via Togliatti, the Certosa Volley faces Club 76 Fenera Chieri (referees Luigi Messina and Davide Ugolotti from Monza).

B2 women’s series, group A, second day: today (6 pm) Volleyball Florens Vigevano-Bonprix Cossato, Certosa Volley-Club 76 Fenera Chieri, Ascot Labormet2 To Play Turin-Direma Pizza Club Novara; (8 pm) Tarabusi Riarolo-Cuneo Granda; (8.30 pm) Cus Collegno-Euromac Mix Casale Monferrato; (9 pm) Egea L’Alba Volley-Universo In Volleyball Sfre Pavia, Iglina Albisola-Officine Savigliano. Classification: Universe In Volleyball Sfre Pavia, Direma Pizza Club Novara, Egea L’Alba, Iglina Albisola, Club 76 Fenera Chieri, Officine Savigliano 3 points; Ascot Labormet2 To Play Torino 2; Euromac Mix Casale Monferrato 1; Tarabusi Rivarolo, Cus Collegno, Bonprix Cossato, Cuneo Granda, Volleyball Florens Vigevano, Certosa Volley 0. –

Fabio Babetto