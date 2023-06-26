AIM Sport and Oltre Consulting announce a strategic partnership – Sport Marketing News

AIM Sporta company specializing in sports events part of AIM Group International, led by Managing Director Armando Mastrapasqua, e Oltre Consultingthe well-known advisor company in sport, led by Javier Zanetti e Maria Cristina RussoPresident and CEO respectively, have entered into a partnership in sports events and sponsorships in line with their respective development strategies.

This partnership aims to increase relations between the world of sport and entertainment with that of companies, through national and international projects.

AIM Sport and Oltre Consulting will work together to develop innovative proposals, jointly participate in applications for the management of sporting events, manage hospitality, logistics and communication services for major events. In this context they are placed for example friendly competitions between national teams such as the recent Indonesia-Argentina match on 19 June.

“The encounter with a reality as solid and dynamic in its approach to the market as Oltre Consulting made us immediately perceive an important commonality of purpose and complementarity that we are convinced can help us propose new projects and interesting for the market. We look forward to collaborating on future proposals”he declares Armando Mastrapasqua, Managing Director of AIM Sport.

“This partnership with AIM Sport further demonstrates how our position as an Advisor in sport is capable of guarantee a unique know-how. This is one of the keys that allows us to offer strategic projects and new opportunities to the market. Together with Javier Zanetti, we are proud of this agreement”explains Maria Cristina Russo, CEO of Oltre Consulting.

“Sporting events have an extraordinary ability to connect with brands and audiences, marking highly memorable moments. We are convinced that there is room for make the most of the opportunities that are offered and that the strategic partnership with Oltre Consulting will allow us to further develop activities in this area”, comment Gianluca Scavo, CEO of AIM Group International.

