Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance continue to evolve in footwear. The 1906R model has only been exposed a few days ago. This time, a series of 650R green and white color samples have surfaced.

From the pictures circulating on the Internet, we can see that the high-top style is based on white leather and mesh fabric splicing as the upper base. With the support of green details and caramel rubber outsole, the overall shape is refreshing and breakthrough. It adopts many different 650R iterative designs created by the two in the past. The biggest highlight is the presentation of the N-shaped Logo on the side. The mesh structure echoes the body of the sneaker and the tongue, as if the hollow effect and swelling texture add more visual layers. , simple and ingenious.

It is unclear whether the above shoes will be released to the public, and interested readers must continue to pay attention.

