WHO IS IT FOR – Il Air conditioner bonus 2023 can be requested by all taxpayers. The contribution is therefore addressed to natural persons, partnerships and corporationspublic and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities, professional associations, condominiumsshared-ownership housing cooperatives e Autonomous public housing institutions. The Bonus belongs not only to property ownersbut also to the holders of real or personal rights of enjoyment on the properties object of the interventions and who bear the related costs