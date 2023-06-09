Home » Air pollution paralyzes athletes in the United States
Sports

Air pollution paralyzes athletes in the United States

by admin
Air pollution paralyzes athletes in the United States

WThe Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday had to be postponed to a later date due to high air pollution due to the devastating forest fires in eastern Canada. “The bad air quality is the reason for the postponement of the game,” announced the club from the US capital.

Other baseball games, as well as basketball and women’s soccer matches, also fell victim to soot in the air. The prestigious Belmont Stakes horse race, which is scheduled to take place in New York on Saturday, is also at great risk. According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the race will be canceled if the air quality is too bad. “It will be a last-minute decision,” Hochul said.

Optimism in Formula 1

In the eastern Canadian city of Halifax in the province of Nova Scotia, forest fires have been raging for almost two weeks, and thousands of residents have already had to evacuate their homes. A state of emergency was declared for the city with 430,000 inhabitants. The wind drove the sooty air south, Washington is about 1300 kilometers southwest of Halifax.

However, the staging of the Formula 1 race in Montreal is currently not in jeopardy. “The risk remains low and the air quality in Montreal is good,” said a spokesman for the racing series. There is currently a lively exchange with the organizers, the situation is “different than in other parts of the country and in the north of the USA”, it said more than a week before the Grand Prix on June 18th.

See also  F1: Verstappen takes pole in the Barhain gp, Leclerc's Ferrari 3rd THE STARTING GRID - F1

The forest fires are happening around 800 kilometers from Montreal and have had some impact on the city in the past few days. Recently, however, the air quality has improved significantly and is back to a normal level, it said. The situation will continue to be closely monitored in the coming days. The eighth round of the Formula 1 season is to take place at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

You may also like

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Bergamo and surroundings by bike: 6 routes from...

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy