Air rifle men won European Championship silver in Tallinn

Air rifle men won European Championship silver in Tallinn

Austria’s men’s air rifle team took second place at the end of the European Shooting Championships in Tallinn. Tobias Mair, Alexander Schmirl and Martin Strempfl only had to let Serbia go first on Sunday.

After Schmirl’s bronze in the air rifle individual, it was the second medal for the ÖSB team in Estonia. In addition, Sylvia Steiner (air pistol) and Strempfl and Marlene Pribitzer (both air rifle) also booked quota places at the European Games in Kraków.

