air bully!Militao Real Madrid's career goals are all headers, Kroos passes and makes contributions

In the 14th round of La Liga, Real Madrid, which had just lost in the last round, regrouped and defeated Cadiz 2-1 at home to win. In the game, Kroos made a pass and made two goals, which was the biggest contributor to the team’s victory. Militao scored a header for the first time in two consecutive games for Real Madrid. In addition, Militao scored 7 goals for Real Madrid, and all 7 goals came from headers, which is a proper air tyrant.

Real Madrid lost in the last round of La Liga, suffered its first defeat since the start of the new season, and the team also handed over the throne of the leader of La Liga. In this game, Real Madrid will face the underdog Cadiz at home, and the team is bound to win. But in the first half of the game, Real Madrid did not have a good shooting opportunity until the 40th minute of the game, when Militao received an assist from Kroos and scored a header.

Militao’s goal is very crucial, not only breaking the deadlock for the team, but also boosting the team’s confidence. It should be pointed out that in the last round of La Liga, Militao also scored a goal, and Militao, who scored again in this game, also scored two consecutive goals for the first time for Real Madrid. It should also be pointed out that since joining Real Madrid, Militao has scored 7 goals for the team, and 7 goals are all headers, and these 7 goals come from 7 different assists.

Although Militao opened the scoring for the team, he was not the biggest contributor to Real Madrid’s victory. The hero title of this game belongs to Kroos. The German midfielder not only assisted Militao to score, but also made a world-beating kick in the second half. Long-range shots made all two goals of Real Madrid in this game. After the game, Kroos also accepted an interview: “We are very satisfied with the 3 points, we played well, we should have scored more goals to end the game, but in the end we were punished for it. It is important to win tonight. , now we can have a break. This year has been fantastic, we can’t do more. We are very happy and I hope we can do it again in 2023, we are the best team in the world.”

It was exciting for the team to win, but Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois was a little depressed. According to statistics, Courtois played 10 games in the league, Real Madrid conceded 12 goals and did not get a clean sheet. Judging from the current situation, it is no longer possible for Courtois to win the Zamora Award this season.

