[TheEpochTimesOctober192022](The Epoch Times reporter Ye Chengyun reported) On October 18, the 11th round of the “2022 HOBAN Cup Seoul News World Women’s Go Championship” ended the competition, and the Japanese leader Aisaki Ueno Duan Zhibai won 226 hands and defeated South Korean main player Cui Jingjiudan in the mid-table, winning two consecutive victories, and also announced that the South Korean team was the first to be eliminated.

The past record between the two is that Cui Jing has 2 wins and 1 loss, with a slight upper hand. In this game, after guessing first, Cui Jing held the black first. In the layout stage, Black took out the space in the lower left corner of White, forming a situation in which White takes the outside potential and Black takes the ground, basically two points.

Cui Jing has a very strong strength in fighting, but maybe after seeing the match between Ueno Aisaki and Li He yesterday, he is still a little afraid of Ueno Aisaki’s power. Zi Li became the target of White’s attack, but obviously lost the opportunity to seize the big field above. White 62 is the first to move on the top. At this time, Black can seize the point of the A position, and he will take the lead in attacking while stabilizing the black one above. However, Black’s 63 spire and 65 stand still choose to reinforce the upper right corner, and the move is too cautious.

The confrontation between black and white above is the key to the outcome of this game. Black’s block 95 should be Black’s biggest defeat. Obviously, it should be played at 96th position, at least to block White on the top. In actual combat, white not only connects the upper figure to the right, but also poses a threat to the upper and upper left black. Originally, it was a battlefield where Black’s pieces had the upper hand, but instead it became the target of White’s attack, and the situation was extremely unfavorable for Black.

Although Cui Jing, through his own powerful strength, not only ensured that the black chess above would merge with his “big army”, but also broke some empty potentials below the white chess. , it is still very difficult for the black board to meet the eyes in the end. At the 226th hand, Cui Jing had no choice but to admit defeat.

Cui Jing has also repeatedly lost to Korean female chess players in domestic chess battles this year. His state is not good and he seems to have entered a bottleneck period. In this game, Cui Jing seems to be afraid of Ueno Aisaki’s strength, she is too cautious in playing chess, and she also makes mistakes in judging the overall situation, while Ueno Aisaki is in full swing. Although she is also afraid of Cui Jing’s strength, she does not dare to act rashly. The general direction of chess is more accurate, so in the end, the victory is won.

In this cup competition, the five players of the Korean team won 1 win and 5 losses, ranking at the bottom, which was also unexpected by the chess fans before the game. At present, the Japanese women’s Go, represented by Ai Saki Ueno, has made great progress in strength, and is no longer a foil for China and South Korea. The world‘s women’s Go has returned from the original China and South Korea hegemony, and it seems to have returned to the situation of three kingdoms.

The next day, Lu Minquan, the third general of the Chinese team, will play in the sixth dan to challenge the Japanese leader Aisaki Ueno. The previous record of the two was 1 win and 1 loss, which was evenly divided.

This tournament is sponsored by the Korea HOBAN Group, and co-hosted by the Seoul News Agency and the Korea Chess Institute. Using the Korean Go rules, the black square is pasted with 6.5 meshes. The basic time for each square is 1 hour, and the countdown is once per minute.

The team champion of the cup competition will receive 100 million won (about 70,000 US dollars) in prize money, and the runner-up and third runner-up will receive no prize money. In addition to the team bonus, the game fee for each game is 1.2 million won (about 840 US dollars), and the individual three-game winning streak will receive 2 million won (about 1,400 US dollars) winning streak award. Received a bonus of 2 million won. @

Responsible editor: Wen Xi