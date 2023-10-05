AJ Preller and Bob Melvin to Lead Padres into Redemption Season in 2024

SAN DIEGO – AJ Preller, the general manager and president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres, announced on Wednesday that both he and Bob Melvin will retain their positions with the team through 2024. This announcement comes amidst questions about their futures following the Padres’ disappointing 2023 season, which saw them finish with an 82-80 record and miss out on the postseason.

Preller, who will be entering his 10th full season as the team’s leader, assured fans that Melvin will continue to serve as the manager going forward. There were concerns about potential changes within the organization, but team owner Peter Seidler had expressed his support for the “leadership team” just two days prior.

While acknowledging the need for changes, Preller expressed his disappointment in the team’s performance this past season. He stated, “We started this year with World Series expectations, and rightly so, coming from the [SCLN] and having a talented roster in the Majors. Obviously, it was a frustrating and disappointing season… it feels like a missed and wasted opportunity.”

Melvin, whose contract runs until the end of the 2024 season, shares Preller’s determination to bring the Padres back to the postseason. Preller expressed that both he and Melvin are excited about the challenge and are committed to returning the team to their winning ways.

As the Padres look towards the future, it remains to be seen what specific changes will be made to improve the team’s performance. However, fans can take solace in the fact that Preller and Melvin will be leading the charge as they strive to deliver the long-awaited success that the organization and its supporters crave.