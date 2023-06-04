Ajaccio-Marseille, child with cancer attacked by ultras – breaking latest news

Of Sports editorial team

Madness on the last day of the French championship: little Kenzo, 8 years old and with brain cancer, attacked by the Ajaccio ultras because he was a Marseille fan. He was a guest of the Corsican club

Stupidity and violence have gone beyond all limits on Saturday evening in Corsica, during the Ajaccio-Marseille match valid for the last day of Ligue 1. An 8-year-old boy and his family who are OM fans were in fact attacked by some fans of home that they found it intolerable that Kenzothis is his name of the little one, wore the Continentals jersey. To further aggravate an already rather bleak situation, the fact that the young Olympique supporter is battling cancer to the brain and was a guest of the home team.

To tell it, mortified, the same AC Ajaccio in a press release published on its website on Sunday. On 25 April we had the pleasure of hosting the association “Des coccinelles rouges pour Thomas” at the François-Coty stadium. Among the children of this association was the little one Kenzo, cancer patient. He had expressed his dream of meeting the Marseille players, the club of his city and his heart. So Kenzo and his family have been invited to the François-Coty stadium for the last championship match right against Marseille, so that the boy could fulfill a dream (the other, getting into a racing Lamborghini, was realized last year). This dream quickly turned into a nightmare – explains Ajaccio – when Kenzo and his parents, who wore the colors of Olympique Marseille, they were shamefully attacked by some individuals who broke into their box. Warned, the security of the club immediately intervened rescuing Kenzo and his family, then accompanying them to the locker room to allow the child to realize his dream. See also Transfer market. Molina at Arsenal: negotiations are under way, Marì has already told the English that he wants to stay at Udinese

These people in no way represent the values ​​of our club and our island. Not even the most extreme stupidity can justify these behaviors! The club strongly condemns these unspeakable acts!, the Corsican team expresses itself with lots of exclamation points, which promises to shed full light on these shameful actions. As soon as we identify these individuals, we will report them. AC Ajaccio is in solidarity with little Kenzo and his parents.

Furthermore, since the eve of the match there had been clashes between the two supporters, incidents had occurred and a journalist from France 3, recounts theteam, was attacked by Marseille fans. The man suffered injuries to his face and his camera was damaged.

Ajaccio – for the record – won the match 1-0 but was relegated to Ligue 2 anyway – it had been for some time – while Igor Tudor’s OM was already certain of third place which is worth access to the next Champions League League.