Decisive challenge with Ajax. The coach: “We don’t have to think alike. Happy to play it, like a child who unwraps Christmas presents.” Meret: “There is an agreement with the club for the renewal, only the announcement is needed”
You don’t want to stop Napoli. And when a Dutch journalist asks him if a point can go well, Luciano Spalletti is almost annoyed: “You can’t think of the same. It is the work ethic, which leads you to grow. We do not hide. He starts off strong and goes on him to take away space and time from Ajax for his plays. Then we’ll see if we can. In Italy, football has changed. We are not there to hide. We always try to win, then sometimes the opponent won’t let you. But our mentality is to always try. If we are exceptional we could end the qualification in this double challenge, but obviously we have great respect for Ajax ”. Schreuder made great compliments to Spalletti’s Napoli whom he thanks, but specifies: “He has a bit exaggerated in compliments, but we will not change our attitude. There will be no distracted brains. We are very similar to Ajax as a game philosophy. We all like to keep the ball, starting from the bottom. They also have the long ball where they are dangerous. We will see which way the game takes. We want to be the protagonists of a fascinating challenge, in a stadium that is wonderful. Also this time it seems to me to be a child on Christmas Eve, happy to go and unwrap the presents “.
On the choices
—
A question from a Mexican journalist leads him to reiterate the basic concepts: “Lozano has important characteristics that can help the team. But I have many strong players, I can even change three. Maybe 2-3 starters will play instead of 2-3 starters … I have to evaluate well. The mentality, however, is different: when you enter you are not going to replace a teammate but to give benefits to the team, to be added value “. Spalletti has the feeling of having an exceptional toy in his hand but even under torture he would admit it in public to avoid the headlines: “We must always push to the limits of unconsciousness. We always have to raise the bar ”.
Meret
—
Spalletti jokes about it: “Before I didn’t let him play. The difference is all here ”, anticipates the response of his goalkeeper, the coach, to the question of what has changed for Meret. Alex smiles and looks ahead: “I’m finding continuity and this is important for me, indeed fundamental for the goalkeeper. These challenges excite me. I hope to be the protagonist again. On the future I can say that the agreement with the club must only be formalized. But I only want to think about the pitch ”. The new contract will expire in 2024 and will lead him to earn almost 2 million net, with an option to extend it for another year.
October 3, 2022 (change October 3, 2022 | 23:21)
