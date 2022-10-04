You don’t want to stop Napoli. And when a Dutch journalist asks him if a point can go well, Luciano Spalletti is almost annoyed: “You can’t think of the same. It is the work ethic, which leads you to grow. We do not hide. He starts off strong and goes on him to take away space and time from Ajax for his plays. Then we’ll see if we can. In Italy, football has changed. We are not there to hide. We always try to win, then sometimes the opponent won’t let you. But our mentality is to always try. If we are exceptional we could end the qualification in this double challenge, but obviously we have great respect for Ajax ”. Schreuder made great compliments to Spalletti’s Napoli whom he thanks, but specifies: “He has a bit exaggerated in compliments, but we will not change our attitude. There will be no distracted brains. We are very similar to Ajax as a game philosophy. We all like to keep the ball, starting from the bottom. They also have the long ball where they are dangerous. We will see which way the game takes. We want to be the protagonists of a fascinating challenge, in a stadium that is wonderful. Also this time it seems to me to be a child on Christmas Eve, happy to go and unwrap the presents “.