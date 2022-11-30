LIGNANO. Pordenone’s second draw in a row, which after impacting with Pro Sesto is stopped by another Pro, Pro Patria of Busto Arsizio.

Ajeti’s brace is not enough: it ends 2-2 at Teghil between Domenico Di Carlo’s formation and that of the Chilean Jorge Vargas, in short sleeves on the bench in Lignano despite the biting cold. For the lizards, a wasted opportunity to further consolidate their leadership in group A of Lega Pro: on the 16th day of the first leg, the home team went through at the start of the second half with Ajeti, good at putting Bruscagin’s cross on goal from close range . However, Pro Patria got back into the match 9′ later thanks to a goal from Castelli, good at getting rid of a too inattentive Pirrello. Pordenone put their head back forward 7′ from the end again with Ajeti, who puts on goal from a few steps away. Only two minutes after Pro Patria’s 2-2 on the counterattack with the newcomer Stanzani, good at getting rid of Ajeti in speed.

PORDENONE-PRO COUNTRY 2-2

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2) Party; Bruscagin, Pirrello, Ajeti, Ingrosso; Torrasi (30′ st Piscopo), Burrai (30′ st Giorico), Pinato; Zammarini; Candellone (22′ st Palombi), Dubickas. Available: Martinez, Giust, Deli, Maset, La Rosa, Biondi, Bassoli, Baldassar, Bottani. All. Di Carlo.

PRO PATRIA (3-5-2) Del Favero; Sportelli, Boffelli, Saporetti; Vaghi, Piran (13′ st Ferri), Nicco, Gavioli (13′ st Stanzani), Ndrecka (45′ st Lombardoni); Castelli (24′ st Piu), Pitou (24′ st Fietta). Available: Cassano, Molinari, Citterio, Caluschi. All.: Vargas.

Referee Proud of Pistoia.

Markers In the second half, Ajeti on 5′ and 38′, Castelli on 14′ and Stanzani on 40′.

Note Booked: Ajeti, Nicco, Ingrosso and the Pordenone coach Di Carlo. Corners 8-3. Recovery: 1′ pt.