AJGA through train! 2023 Titleist FJ Junior Series kicks off

On May 1st, the 2023 Titleist FJ Junior Golf Series, sponsored and supported by Titleist and the FJ brand, will kick off soon, starting the new season’s “player discovery journey”. In the 2023 season, the competition will hold 40 games in conjunction with 20 provincial and municipal high school associations and 30 courses across the country. The four outstanding young players who won Group A of the finals will each receive a wild card for the 2024 AJGA season. In addition, Titleist and the FJ brand will cover the entire participation fee for young golfers to go to the United States.

In the 2022 season, after 66 fierce competitions, Lu Junhan and Xia Duotian in the men’s group A, and Ren Yijia and Lin Jiayi in the women’s group A stood out after the selection of the three-level competition system, and won the right to go to the United States at the end of June to participate in the competition organized by Titleist and FJ brands. Spokesperson, PGA Tour player Pan Zhengcong (CT. Pan) hosted the Pan Zhengcong Foundation Championship (CT. Pan Foundation Championship) and Pan Zhengcong Junior Championship (CT. Pan Junior Championship) two AJGA Open-level tournament opportunities. Titleist and the FJ brand will fully support the cost of the four young golfers traveling to the United States.

Ren Yijia (first from left), Lu Junhan (second from left), Lin Jiayi (second from right) and Xia Duotian (first from right) received AJGA wild cards

In order to further enhance the influence and competitiveness of the event, the 2023 Titleist FJ Junior Golf Series will optimize the competition area setting and promotion system, expand the scope of provinces, cities and courses, and provide more convenience for young players to participate.

The annual competition will adopt a three-level promotion system of “provincial competition area qualification + regional finals + national finals”: in the provincial competition area qualification stage, there will be competitions in Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui, Guangdong, Fujian, Hainan, 30 courses in 20 provinces and cities including Sichuan, Chongqing, Guangxi, Hubei, Jiangxi, Hunan, Henan, Shanxi, Shaanxi, Shandong, Liaoning, Beijing and Tianjin will set up 34 qualifying matches for qualification selection; The provincial competition area is divided into 5 regions for 5 regional finals, and the winners enter the national finals; in the national finals, 4 outstanding young players who won the first and second places in the men’s group A and women’s group A will go to the United States to participate in the 2024 Titleist and FJ brands will continue to provide financial support for small golfers going to the United States to participate in the AJGA Open level events in 2019.

In addition, during the regional finals and finals, Titleist and FJ will also provide tour-level professional technical support for all participating young golfers, including Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x practice balls, as well as customized Titleist clubs, FJ golf shoes tailor-made testing and optimization activities help young golfers find more suitable golf equipment.

As the title sponsor of the event, Titleist and FJ brand have been committed to promoting the popularization and development of golf among Chinese teenagers. Regarding the upcoming 2023 season, Mack Kao, Senior Director of Brand Management of Titleist and FJ Greater China, said: “With the successful holding of the 2022 season, we have realized the creation of a rigorous and professional high-quality youth event experience, as well as providing youth with more The original intention of the competition is to have more opportunities to participate in the competition. The company is very happy to see the spirit and excellent competitive level of many young players during the competition. In the 2023 season, we also look forward to seeing more and higher-level young players on the field .”

As the organizer of the event, Zhong Hui, general manager of Fredxin Sports (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and general manager of TPI China, said: “In 2022, we will join hands with Titleist and FJ brands to help national golf academies and coaches create a teaching achievement. Tested empowering competitions help young players increase their competition experience and achieve the effect of training with competitions and promoting training with competitions. After a season of testing, the competition platform has taken shape. In the 2023 season, we will continue to optimize the competition system and improve The quality of the event will continue to present a high-quality event experience to the participating young players.”

The first stage of the Titleist FJ Junior Golf Series – Provincial Qualification Tournament will be held in 30 courses in 20 provinces and cities across the country in May. The registration channel for the event will be officially opened at 8 o’clock on May 1st, and players can register through the “ONEGOLF One Golf” WeChat mini-program.

Attachment: Provincial Qualifying Tournament Schedule