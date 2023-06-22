Akanji, Sommer and Amdouni caught the eye

The international season ends for the Swiss selection after the strange 2: 2 against Romania. Five footballers have stood out in particular – in recent months and on Monday evening.

The long World Cup season is over. The Swiss national team ended it, despite long-suffering dominance, with a 2-2 draw against Romania in Lucerne, a sobering result that left the footballers in disbelief. A smashing victory would have been easily possible against a weak opponent; up to the final phase, the Swiss impressed with pleasing combinations and an attractive presentation. And at least it’s a compliment for the Swiss that opponents like Israel and Romania are now extremely defensive and destructive against Switzerland.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

