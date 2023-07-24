Akshay Bhatia wins the Barracuda Championship, Julien Guerrier on the podium

Akshay Bhatia’s career is definitely launched. The 21-year-old won his first title on the American circuit after an undecided fourth round at the Barracuda Championship, after battling with Patrick Rodgers. The latter, in the lead after 54 holes, thought he had done the hardest by gleaning six new points (four birdies, two bogeys), in this tournament governed by the rules of modified stableford (+5 for an eagle, +2 for a birdie, 0 for a par, -1 for a bogey and -2 for a double bogey or more), to bring his total to +40 total.

Bhatia fought till the end

It was without counting on the resilience of Bhatia. The native of Northridge, near Los Angeles, hung on despite his two bogeys and his double bogey at 5, also recording seven birdies, including one on the gong at 18, to equalize at +40. The young Californian then emerged victorious from the play-off to confirm his victory and validate his full playing rights on the PGA Tour. For his part, Patrick Rodgers will still have to wait to sign his first success on the American circuit.

warrior on fire

Third place (+37) is occupied by a duo formed by Jens Dantorp and Julien Guerrier. 48th at the end of the third round, the Frenchman achieved the second best round of the tournament to snatch a podium. The two-time Challenge Tour winner was brilliant throughout the day, birding five on the way out and five more on the return. Ryan Gerard took 5th position alone (+36). At +35, a quartet then ranks 6th. It includes Chesson Hadley, Erik van Rooyen, James Hahn and Beau Hossler. Finally this top 10 is completed by seven players in 10th place. This group is made up of Sean Crocker, Sebastian Soderberg, JC Ritchie, JJ Spaun, Ryo Hisatsune, Mark Hubbard and Joel Dahmen.

Retrograde trainer

7th before starting the fourth round, Martin Trainer was less lively this Sunday. Author of four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey, the Marseillais only gained two points and had to settle for 31st place (+29 total). As for the other French people still in the race at Truckee, Alexander Levy finished 50th (+21) while amateur Bastien Amat was in 64th position (+12).