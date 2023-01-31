This year’s Motor Bike Expo hosted an unprecedented edition of the rally organized by Renato Zocchi among the Valpolicella vineyards. Also in the race was the former enduro world champion Alex Salvini, the Dakar veteran Juan Pedrero and Gazzetta Motori

Motor Bike Expo 2023 was the scene of an unusual edition of the Swank Rally, an event that usually takes place over five days in early autumn in Sardinia. In Verona, for the first time, it was also staged during the most important fair weekend at the beginning of the year. It was, of course, an edition from format unpublished, compressed into a single day, in which great space was left for fun and also in which important riders took part, such as the multiple enduro champion Alex Salvini and the Spanish Joan Pedrero García, winner of the Dakar stage. And also Motor Gazette accepted the invitation, lining up at the starting line with Lorenzo Baroni riding a Honda Crf 450 XR.

a new formula — The special Swank Rally of Verona began with a self-timed stretch of tape on a cross track created in the external area of ​​Veronafiere, with the drivers collecting the applause of the large audience in the stands, to then move on to the surrounding mountains of Valpolicella and face a new off-road special regularity test with a journey time of about 6 minutes. A new transfer then followed to return to Veronafiere and face the clock again on the same track in the morning. Various types of motorcycles competed on these low-grip surfaces, from vintage from specialist bikes to large-capacity twin-cylinder bikes. See also Hockey, the Catalan Punset will lead Engas in the first A1 championship

on the track with the CRF 450 XR — Motor Gazette participated with a Honda Crf 450 XR, a semi-specialist motorcycle powered by a liquid-cooled 4-stroke single cylinder from the response soft and which allows for accurate maintenance. An accessible vehicle, therefore, not too demanding, but perfectly capable of engaging in this special Veronese version of the Swank Rally, giving lots of fun. However, Alex Salvini also thought about putting on a show, very fast on his Fantic Caballero despite the not viscerally setting off-road of his bike, and Joan Pedrero, author of some truly impressive passages at the controls of his imposing Harley-Davidson Pan America.

A swank rally for all enthusiasts — The idea of ​​preparing a special version of the Swank Rally for Mbe comes from patron himself of the event, Renato Zocchi, ex-driver since track record enviable, initiator of the Sardinia Rally in the mid-80s and today head of Adventure Riding, the company that organizes this and other events centered on the passion for off-road. When asked about the origin of this initiative, which obviously does not replace but complements the autumn edition, Zocchi explained: "Adventure Riding together with Deus Ex Machina invented the Swank Rally which continues to have great success. We opened the registrations for the next edition and we already have 40 new foreign riders, while last year we had them representing 11 nations.Speaking with Francesco Agnoletto (CEO of Motor Bike Expo, ndr), we simply wondered why not hold an event like this here too, in Mbe. For this 'zero edition' we have therefore invited friends, journalists and some champions to participate, but the prospect for the future is to open up to a large number of enthusiasts".