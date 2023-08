The next high-profile transfer from the English Premier League to Saudi Arabia is perfect. Fabinho joins al-Ittihad from Liverpool. The 29-year-old Brazilian signed a three-year contract there, according to the Saudi Pro League club.

Reuters/Carl Recine

According to media reports, the club from Jeddah will pay around 45 million euros as a transfer fee. The Saudi club had previously signed Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, as well as Portuguese Jota.

