Ittihad FC clinched the Saudi professional league title for the first time since 2009 with a 3-0 win at al-Feiha on Sunday, while Cristiano Ronaldo and al-Nassr lost out.

The Jeddah club have 69 points, five more than al-Nassr, who drew 1-1 with al-Ettifak, with one round remaining. It is Ittihad’s ninth championship title. Ronaldo, on the other hand, will end his first season in Saudi Arabia empty-handed.