The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelafi, under investigation since the end of January in Paris after the complaint presented by a French-Algerian businessman, who accuses him of kidnapping and torture. On Monday, the Paris court appointed three investigating judges to lead the investigation. At the heart of the case is the theft of Nasser Al-Khelafi’s mobile phone and confidential documents, which came into the possession of the French-Algerian businessman Tayeb Benbderrahmane. As soon as he arrived in Qatar on January 13, 2020, Benbderrahman was arrested and held for six months in prison.

The man claims that Nasser Al-Khelafi is behind his arrest and the ill-treatment received in prison – which he defines as arbitrary and illegal – despite the fact that the two had reached an agreement between the lawyers and the documents had been returned. Benbderrahmane was able to leave Qatar last November after signing a confidentiality agreement in which he undertook not to release sensitive documents about Al-Khelafi. These documents could be some videos of the PSG president with his lover, or conversations with Jrme Valcke, FIFA manager, and with the Emir of QatarTamim ben Hamad Al Thani, on the organization of the World Cup or on the allocation of television rights.

Al-Khelafi also president of the beIn Media television group, and was suspected of having concluded an illegal pact with Valcke on the sale of the TV rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups



Al-Khelafi also president of the beIn Media television group, and was suspected of having concluded an illegal pact with Valcke on the sale of the TV rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups. He and Valcke were acquitted of this charge in Switzerland, at first instance and on appeal, between 2020 and 2022. The existence of the incriminating documents and videos was revealed in another judicial proceeding, which sees Tayeb Benabderrahmane and two former policemen under investigation for corruption. The three men are suspected of having provided PSG with confidential information obtained from the two former agents, and of having tried to blackmail the company and the emirate with other compromising information.