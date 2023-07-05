Al Khelaifi Stands Firm: Mbappé’s Departure Will Not Be Free

Title: PSG President Al Khelaifi Asserts Mbappé Won’t Depart for Free; Real Madrid Speculations Rise

Subtitle: Mbappé’s future at PSG remains uncertain as contract negotiations intensify

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) President Nasser Al Khelaifi has made it clear that the club will not allow Kylian Mbappé, widely regarded as one of the best young talents in football, to leave for free. As rumors swirl about the French striker’s potential departure, Al Khelaifi’s statement added fuel to the speculation linking him to Real Madrid.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN Deportes, Al Khelaifi emphasized PSG’s determination to keep hold of Mbappé, asserting, “We can’t let the best in the world go for free.” This statement reflects PSG’s strong commitment to securing a lucrative transfer fee if negotiations for Mbappé’s departure, which now seem inevitable, are to take place.

The announcement comes after successive reports indicated that Mbappé is unlikely to extend his contract with PSG. PSG has issued a bold ultimatum, demanding that the 22-year-old forward signs a new contract if he intends to remain at the club. Failure to do so would leave PSG with no option but to consider selling him this summer to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in 2022.

The refusal to let Mbappé walk away without significant compensation has sent shockwaves throughout the football world, leading to intensified speculations about his potential move to Real Madrid. The Spanish powerhouse has long been linked with the Frenchman and is known to have a keen interest in securing his signature.

Although PSG has made their intentions clear, the ball remains in Mbappé’s court. The young striker, who has been vital to PSG’s success since joining the club in 2017, has so far been tight-lipped about his future plans. As the ongoing saga unfolds, the footballing community eagerly awaits Mbappé’s decision.

PSG’s stance on the matter could potentially force Real Madrid to submit a significant transfer offer for Mbappé, considering his immense talent and market value. Nevertheless, negotiations between the clubs are expected to be complex and protracted, with PSG likely to demand a hefty sum to part ways with their prized asset.

While Mbappé’s future continues to dominate headlines, PSG faces a challenging task ahead. Securing his commitment to a new contract would be ideal for the club, allowing them to retain one of the most exciting talents in the world. However, should the negotiations falter, PSG will have to reckon with the probability of losing Mbappé to Real Madrid or another interested suitor.

Only time will tell where Mbappé’s future lies. Until then, fans and football enthusiasts alike will eagerly follow every development, hanging onto every word from the parties involved. As PSG remains determined to avoid letting their prized asset leave on a free transfer, it appears the road to Mbappé’s ultimate destination could be one of the most intriguing transfer sagas of the summer.

