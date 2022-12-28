The president of Al Nassr has had his say on the rumors relating to an arrival of CR7

After the rumors circulated in recent days, Al-Muammarpresident of Al Nassr has denied an imminent arrival of Cristiano Ronaldoseen by many close to wearing the shirt of the Arab club.

“The news that comes out is not correct, most of what has been written or said in the media are lies”her words.

December 28 – 2.13pm

