David Alaba will definitely be in the squad for the second game of the European Championship qualifier on Monday (8:45 p.m. live on ORF1) in Linz against Estonia. Team boss Ralf Rangnick didn’t even want to rule out the possibility that the legionnaire from Ral Madrid would be in the starting lineup on Sunday. Alaba had missed the start on Friday against Azerbaijan (4-1) due to a muscle injury in his thigh.

“We will decide at short notice tomorrow whether he will play from the start or come off the bench,” said Rangnick about Alaba. After a month’s injury break, he started team training on Wednesday. His body reacted very well to it, explained the 30-year-old Viennese, who is facing his 99th international match. “I feel very good. But I don’t know and I don’t think it’s enough for 90 minutes.”

Sabitzer and Trauner questionable

There are also question marks over the appearances of central defender Gernot Trauner and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who impressed with two goals and one assist against Azerbaijan. According to Rangnick, both were hit and skipped the final training session in Windischgarsten on Sunday. “It’s also a question of pain and pain tolerance,” Rangnick said.

Both players were substituted against Azerbaijan in the second half, Sabitzer complained of knee pain. “I’m optimistic that it can work,” said Rangnick. But there would also be enough candidates instead of Sabitzer in central midfield. If both Alaba and the Manchester United legionnaire cannot start, according to Rangnick Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer would lead the ÖFB selection as captain to the field – for the first time in his career.