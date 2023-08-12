Home » Alaba starts the season victorious with Real
Vice-champion Real Madrid successfully opened the title race in the Primera Division on Saturday. The selection of ÖFB star David Alaba celebrated an unchallenged 2-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao.

Jude Bellingham was able to celebrate a perfect debut. The England international, who moved to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund before the season, scored the 2-0 in the 36th minute. Rodrygo (28th) had previously given coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team the lead.

FC Barcelona, ​​who secured the title last season by ten points ahead of Real, will start the new season on Sunday. The champions meet Getafe away from home at the start.

