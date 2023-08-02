Alajuelense and Olancho FC Kick Off Group D of the Copa Centroamericana with a Scoreless Draw

Alajuelense and Olancho FC Face Off in Group D Opener of Copa Centroamericana

In an exciting match at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium, Alajuelense and Olancho FC clashed in the first match of Group D of the Copa Centroamericana. The game took place in the first half and ended with a goalless draw.

The Catracho runner-up, Olancho FC, took on Costa Rica’s Liga Deportiva Alajuelense in Alajuela. This match marked Olancho FC’s debut in Concacaf, making it their first international game officially. It’s worth mentioning that this opportunity arises barely a year after their promotion to the First Division of Honduras.

Los Potros de Olancho is the first Honduran team to participate in the new Concacaf tournament, the Copa Centroamericana. Tomorrow, Motagua, Real España, and Olimpia will also be in action.

The competition’s Group D also includes Motagua, Verdes from Belize, and Sporting San Miguelito from Costa Rica. The first two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for September. Each club will play two home and two away games until August 31.

The starting lineup of Olancho FC featured Harold Fonseca in the goal, supported by Danilo Tobias, Fabricio Silva, Nelson Muñoz, and Omar Elvir in defense. Reinieri Mayorquín, Henry Gómez, Mario Martínez, and Cristhian Altamirano formed the midfield, while Angel Tejeda and Rodrigo Faust led the attack.

Alajuelense’s roster included Leonel Moreira guarding the goal, with Yael Lopez, Giancarlo Gonzalez, John Luis Perez, and Ian Lawrence forming the backline. Celso Borges, Michael Barrantes, and Aaron Suarez controlled the midfield, while Josimar Alcocer, Joel Campbell, and Stephen Cross were in charge of the offensive strategy. Notably, Honduran midfielder Alex López started as a substitute.

Both teams fought hard to secure a victory in the opening match, eager to make their mark in the competition. As the game reached its halfway point, the score remained level, reflecting the intensity and competitiveness displayed on the field.

Alajuelense and Olancho FC will continue their campaign in the Copa Centroamericana, with their eyes set on qualifying for the quarterfinals. The teams will look to maximize their performance in the remaining matches as they aim to progress in this prestigious tournament.

