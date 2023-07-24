Alan Pulido’s costly ejection dampens Kansas City’s Leagues Cup debut

Title: Alan Pulido’s Ejection Proves Costly as Cincinnati FC Comes Back to Draw with Kansas City in Leagues Cup

Subtitle: Kansas City Forward’s Ill-Timed Red Card Leads to Cincinnati’s Dramatic Comeback

Kansas City, MO – In a thrilling Leagues Cup encounter between Kansas City and Cincinnati FC, Alan Pulido’s untimely ejection proved to be the turning point as Cincinnati fought back from a 2-0 deficit to secure a 3-3 draw and win the tiebreaker 4-2.

The match began with high hopes for Kansas City when Nick Hagglund’s unfortunate own goal gave them an early 1-0 lead. Daniel Rosero then extended the lead to 2-0 with a well-executed set-piece. It was a surprising turn of events for Cincinnati, who had been the best team in Major League Soccer’s 2023 Season thus far. However, little did they know that their fortunes were about to change in the unlikeliest of ways.

Alan Pulido, the star forward for Kansas City, got entangled with Colombian defender Yerson Mosquera, resulting in both players falling to the ground. Although Mosquera gave Pulido a push, the Mexican striker’s reaction was deemed excessive as he headbutted his opponent. The referee wasted no time in giving Pulido his marching orders, reducing Kansas City to ten men.

Cincinnati swiftly capitalized on the numerical advantage and pulled one back just three minutes later with an own goal by John Pulskamp. The second half was a rollercoaster of emotions as Cincinnati, backed by their home crowd, found the equalizer through Brandon Vázquez. However, Kansas City mustered enough energy to regain the lead through a penalty converted by Gadi Kinda.

In a nail-biting finish to the game, Luciano Acosta stepped up to take a penalty for Cincinnati, leveling the scoreline at 3-3. The ensuing tiebreaker saw Cincinnati emerge victorious, winning 4-2. What initially appeared to be a bleak night for Cincinnati, trailing 2-0 so early in the game, turned into a joyous celebration largely thanks to Alan Pulido’s ill-advised actions.

Pulido’s vehement reaction drew criticism for its lack of justification, especially considering his experience in the game. Such minor disputes occur frequently on the field, and the referee was likely to have awarded a foul in Pulido’s favor. Unfortunately, he jeopardized the collective effort of his team, squandering a two-goal advantage against a formidable opponent that showed no mercy.

The incident carries further implications for Pulido as he will also miss the final match of the group stage against Chivas, his former team. This setback is a bitter pill to swallow, considering his successful return to form after battling a long injury that sidelined him for an entire year.

Kansas City and Cincinnati will now face off against Chivas and each other respectively, as the Leagues Cup group stage continues. Pulido’s absence from the upcoming fixtures dampens the anticipation of a reunion with his former club.

The repercussions of Pulido’s actions serve as a stark reminder that maintaining discipline and composure is paramount to the collective success of a team. Kansas City will undoubtedly be left pondering what could have been had they kept their star forward on the pitch.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN | ON VIDEO:

Long live Mexico: Pantitlán, the feat of boarding the Metro at this CDMX station.