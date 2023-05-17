Alan Smailagic vince il primo Euroleague Flight Time Contest

16
Partizan big man Alan Smailagic was voted by fans for the Euroleague Flight Time Contest.
The former Warriors during game 2 of the playoff series against Real Madrid showed excellent athletic skills with a remarkable dunk against the Blancos defense.
Smailagic, 5.4 points and 2 rebounds in 10 minutes per game in his rookie year in the Euroleague, preceded two excellent ‘dunkers’ in the standings like Joel Bolomboy and Kostas Antetokounmpo.
Check out the SLAM that won him the award👇 pic.twitter.com/FpvcNR27cG
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 16, 2023