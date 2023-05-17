Alan Smailagic vince il primo Euroleague Flight Time Contest

Partizan big man Alan Smailagic was voted by fans for the Euroleague Flight Time Contest.

The former Warriors during game 2 of the playoff series against Real Madrid showed excellent athletic skills with a remarkable dunk against the Blancos defense.

Smailagic, 5.4 points and 2 rebounds in 10 minutes per game in his rookie year in the Euroleague, preceded two excellent ‘dunkers’ in the standings like Joel Bolomboy and Kostas Antetokounmpo.