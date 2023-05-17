Home » Alan Smailagic vince il primo Euroleague Flight Time Contest
Sports

Alan Smailagic vince il primo Euroleague Flight Time Contest

by admin

Partizan big man Alan Smailagic was voted by fans for the Euroleague Flight Time Contest.

The former Warriors during game 2 of the playoff series against Real Madrid showed excellent athletic skills with a remarkable dunk against the Blancos defense.

Smailagic, 5.4 points and 2 rebounds in 10 minutes per game in his rookie year in the Euroleague, preceded two excellent ‘dunkers’ in the standings like Joel Bolomboy and Kostas Antetokounmpo.

See also  Pordenone-Crotone, the relegation challenge ends in a draw

You may also like

Inter in the Champions League 2023 final: tickets...

Defeat in Hanover – Darmstadt’s promotion celebration is...

Abodi: “Inter in the Champions League final with...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Ice Hockey World Championship: Superstar Draisaitl cancels the...

Musetti-Tsitspisas, Internationals of Rome, result: 5-7, 5-7- breaking...

NHL professional Leon Draisaitl cancels after the play-off...

Nikola Jokic posts another triple-double, Nuggets edge Lakers...

Year of the Referee: The fight against disrespect...

Congress of Deputies | Pedro Sánchez responds to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy