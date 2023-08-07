Home » Alan Velasco’s Dream-Ruining Goal and Memorable Shirt Swap with Messi: FC Dallas vs Inter Miami Recap
Title: Alan Velasco steals the show but Messi sparks a comeback in FC Dallas vs Inter Miami match

Subtitle: Velasco fulfills his dream by exchanging shirts with idol Messi, but disappointment follows for FC Dallas

All eyes were on Leo Messi as the world champion took center stage in the match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami at Toyota Park. Despite being on the home turf, it was evident that the fans were eagerly awaiting the performance of the Argentine star.

Interestingly, it was Messi’s compatriot, Alan Velasco, who also shone in the game and achieved one of his dreams. The 21-year-old scored the goal that put FC Dallas ahead 3-1, seemingly sealing the fate of his idol’s return to his hometown.

However, the match took an unexpected turn when Messi responded with a spectacular free-kick goal, forcing the game into a penalty shootout. Unfortunately for FC Dallas, Paxton Pomykal missed his shot from the spot, resulting in their departure from the Leagues Cup tournament.

Despite the disappointment, Velasco couldn’t contain his excitement after exchanging shirts with his idol Messi, proudly displaying it at the end of the match. However, his tone turned serious as he admitted that he was not satisfied with the final result.

“We’re leaving with sadness because we had a game in our hands. We played exceptionally well until the 80th minute when we lost our focus or something happened, so we’ll need to analyze the game again. Losing in penalties is why we feel sad,” Velasco expressed in the mixed zone post-match.

Having joined MLS last year from Independiente de Avellaneda, Velasco quickly established himself as a key player for FC Dallas under the guidance of coach Nico Estévez. With nine goals and seven assists since his arrival in Dallas, he added two more Leagues Cup goals to his tally in this matchup.

It was an intense clash that initially seemed to be Velasco’s night, but Messi’s brilliance and FC Dallas’ missed opportunity took the spotlight away. The young Argentinian forward has accomplished a great deal in the league and will undoubtedly continue to impress in future matches.

