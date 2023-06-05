Alaphilippe ends long dry spell at Dauphine

Former road cycling world champion Julian Alaphilippe has ended his dry spell and celebrated his first World Tour win in over a year. The Frenchman won stage two of the Criterium du Dauphine from Brassac-les-Mines over 167.3km to La Chaise-Dieu on Monday in 3:54:53 ahead of Olympic champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Natnael Tesfatsion of Eritrea.

Best Austrian was Felix Großschartner (UAE) as 15th of the day at the same time. Grossschartner is 16th in the overall standings as the best Austrian. Grossschartner is ten seconds behind Christophe Laporte from France, who is still the overall leader and ahead of Alaphilippe. Second best of the five Austrians is Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar) in 39th place.