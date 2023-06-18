Home » Alaves succeed direct resurgence in Spain
Alaves succeed direct resurgence in Spain

Alaves succeed direct resurgence in Spain

Deportivo Alaves return to Spain’s top flight in dramatic fashion after a year in the second division.

The club from Vitoria-Gasteiz, the capital of the Basque Country, beat Levante 1-0 after extra time after a goalless first leg in the decisive play-off game. After Levante hit the bar twice in extra time, Asier Villalibre converted a penalty after VAR intervention in the 129th minute.

Before fourth in the second division, Granada and Las Palmas had managed direct promotion. The trio take the places of relegated Real Valladolid, Espanyol Barcelona and Elche in the top flight.

