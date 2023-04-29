Home » Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”
Sports

Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”

by admin
Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”
Basketball Bundesliga final sprint

Alba Berlin still exhausted, but aggressive – “Don’t burn it completely”

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Alba center Johannes Thiemann has the ball ready for a free throw

Alba center Johannes Thiemann has the ball ready for a free throw

Quelle: dpa/Andreas Gora

Alba Berlin still has two games ahead of them in the points round of the basketball Bundesliga. First place is still possible, at least in theory. That’s why the team approaches the games with a certain goal.

PAlthough Alba Berlin can no longer reach latz one in the basketball Bundesliga on their own, the capital city do not want to give away the last two league games. “We will give 100 percent in these games as well. We don’t want to think so much about the results now, we just want to keep improving,” says sporting director Himar Ojeda. On Sunday, Alba receives ratiopharm Ulm (3 p.m. / Magentasport).

The Swabians are in seventh place and would currently be Alba’s playoff opponents in the quarterfinals. “They are a good team but have had a lot of ups and downs this season. So we don’t know which Ulm awaits us,” warns coach Israel Gonzalez. At least second place behind Bonn is certain for the Berliners.

also read

Wild scenes in Madrid: players hit each other (M.) or were brought down with gripping techniques (L.)

At least the theoretical chance for first place should be preserved. “In theory, they could still lose two games. That’s why you can’t completely torch the games now,” said national player Johannes Thiemann. Bonn still has four games to play in nine days.

Guard Tamir Blatt urgently wants a comeback

Thiemann sees the current phase after the end of the Euroleague and before the start of the playoff as very difficult anyway. “Because you’re just under tension all the time and looking at the end of the Euroleague. And then you say, now you can finally breathe deeply. We’re in a phase now where we’re more like mentally saying, okay, now it’s about re-energizing,” he said. The team hasn’t fully recovered from the gaming stress of the past few months. “We only have two games a week now, but that’s not enough for recovery,” said Gonzalez.

also read

With the exception of long-term absentee Marcus Eriksson, almost everyone will be there against Ulm. Guard Tamir Blatt will not make a comeback yet. “I hope for the start of the playoffs,” said the Israeli. Since his guard colleague Maodo Lo is currently weakening, the 25-year-old is urgently needed. “It’s not easy watching the boys play right now,” said Blatt. “But I will do everything to get back to it quickly.”

also read

Two games without a second's break - Bayreuth's basketball pro Ahmed Hill is one of the fittest players in the BBL

See also  Europa League: Italy denies Feyenoord fans tickets for Rome game

You may also like

Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Augsburg separate 1:1

Inter, axis with Chelsea and assault on Retegui?

Legendary BIG3 basketball launches in China, HQ in...

Spectators jump in as linesmen: Wiesbaden messes up...

«Kneel to pray at the altar of Diego»-...

FC Bayern Munich: It’s a crisis of the...

F1, Gp Baku: Leclerc surrenders only to Perez:...

Heat Bucks referee report: The two teams each...

DUEROCCHE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

DFB and Stegemann concede mistakes after referee scolding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy