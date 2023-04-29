Alba Berlin: “Don’t burn it completely”

Alba Berlin still has two games ahead of them in the points round of the basketball Bundesliga. First place is still possible, at least in theory. That’s why the team approaches the games with a certain goal.

PAlthough Alba Berlin can no longer reach latz one in the basketball Bundesliga on their own, the capital city do not want to give away the last two league games. “We will give 100 percent in these games as well. We don’t want to think so much about the results now, we just want to keep improving,” says sporting director Himar Ojeda. On Sunday, Alba receives ratiopharm Ulm (3 p.m. / Magentasport).

The Swabians are in seventh place and would currently be Alba’s playoff opponents in the quarterfinals. “They are a good team but have had a lot of ups and downs this season. So we don’t know which Ulm awaits us,” warns coach Israel Gonzalez. At least second place behind Bonn is certain for the Berliners.

At least the theoretical chance for first place should be preserved. “In theory, they could still lose two games. That’s why you can’t completely torch the games now,” said national player Johannes Thiemann. Bonn still has four games to play in nine days.

Guard Tamir Blatt urgently wants a comeback

Thiemann sees the current phase after the end of the Euroleague and before the start of the playoff as very difficult anyway. “Because you’re just under tension all the time and looking at the end of the Euroleague. And then you say, now you can finally breathe deeply. We’re in a phase now where we’re more like mentally saying, okay, now it’s about re-energizing,” he said. The team hasn’t fully recovered from the gaming stress of the past few months. “We only have two games a week now, but that’s not enough for recovery,” said Gonzalez.

With the exception of long-term absentee Marcus Eriksson, almost everyone will be there against Ulm. Guard Tamir Blatt will not make a comeback yet. “I hope for the start of the playoffs,” said the Israeli. Since his guard colleague Maodo Lo is currently weakening, the 25-year-old is urgently needed. “It’s not easy watching the boys play right now,” said Blatt. “But I will do everything to get back to it quickly.”