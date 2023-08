Louis Olinde renews with Alba Berlin. The big man has signed a new three-year contract.

Olinde, who has been playing for the Albatros since 2020, has already claimed two league titles and a cup in Berlin.

In the 2022-2023 season, Olinde averaged 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in approximately 19 minutes of playing time in 37 BBL and cup games. In the EuroLeague, in 27 games and just over 22 minutes on the field, he scored 8.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook