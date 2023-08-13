Home » Alban Lafont (Nantes) after his injury against Toulouse: “I think it’s serious”
Alban Lafont (Nantes) after his injury against Toulouse: “I think it’s serious”

“Good evening everyone, you’ve probably seen it, today’s shock was quite violent and I think it’s serious unfortunately… while waiting for a diagnosis and to know more for the future I already wanted say thank you for your messages, and we say see you soon, ”explained the young goalkeeper.

The doorman of the Canaries was transported to the hospital to undergo examinations there even before the end of the meeting. He had been hit head-on by Zakaria Aboukhlal on the TFC equalizer.

