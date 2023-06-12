Alban Michon, his crazy project in the Arctic

It’s a project like the man, totally atypical, a little crazy and incredibly ambitious. It is a project that he has matured for 20 years and which is finally coming to fruition after eight years of work. And it was during the last adventure film festival in Val d’Isère, where he was a juror, that Alban Michon enlightened us on “Biodysseus”, an intriguing code name for this XXL mission which is to go and study the environment and biodiversity under the ice of the North Pole, confined six months in an oceanographic and spatial underwater research base that he himself conceptualized. Just that.
Based in Tignes, in Savoie, since the early 2000s, Michon “the adventurer-explorer” is known in the local landscape for his “under-ice” diving school. He defines himself as a ” polar world lover ». « I wanted to explore ice everywhere, especially at the North Pole. And, by dint of meeting scientists, I understood that the melting of the sea ice greatly influences the climate and the whole planet. We have a real need for science, both to see what is not going well but also what is going better. »
Inspired by Commander Cousteau
Like Commander Cousteau in the 1970s, who had created a habitat for people to live under the surface of the sea, Alban Michon will somewhat reinvent the concept, but with the ambition to go a little further. . ” Commander Cousteau proved that it was possible to make people work under the sea, for a month, and at a depth of 100 m. Me, what interests me is what we are going to do with it, where and why? And what we are putting in place is a world first. »
The one who defines himself as an “optimist / realist” grew up with this very personal dream of living a season – six months – under the ice. ” For science and the world of tomorrow “, he insists. He therefore developed an underwater research station, dedicated to science and technology. It will look like a tube 24 m long (4 tubes of 6 m nested) and 2.30 m wide, which will be submerged about ten meters below the surface, in the Arctic, on the side of Canada or Greenland, the exact inking still to be defined. Cleverly, Michon has planned for it to be completely removable. ” I made this station to be transportable, modular, scalable and durable, a bit like the ISS he says with the enthusiasm of a convinced child.
The model of the Biodysseus project. (DR)
This underwater cabin in the heart of the Arctic, and therefore of the climate reactor, is designed to allow four “bioceanauts” to live together. With him, engineers and scientists will take turns to advance their research work. ” We have no concrete studies, very little information, on our changing world. And what interests me is to set up in an extreme environment a more accessible space for scientists and engineers. One of the studies will focus on photosynthesis during polar nights, in particular to monitor how plants develop during these long periods of dark night.
“Being confined for six months under the ice is not trivial. The body will have to adapt. For example, my field of vision will shrink…”
The idea is also to take advantage of these six months under the pack ice to carry out clinical studies on him: “ Being confined for six months under the ice is not insignificant, he confirms. The body will have to adapt. My field of vision will for example shrink… I will also be there to welcome and take care of the programs and the security part. I strongly believe in pedagogy and sharing, which is a fundamental step. »
And that’s not all: on the surface there will also be a lunar habitat, a kind of control center which, according to Michon, will be able to ” potentially one day go to the moon “. With winds that can go up to 200 km/h and temperatures that can drop to -60 degrees, we will take the opportunity to test prototypes – green hydrogen fuel snowmobiles – and materials.
A manufacturing cost estimated between 15 and 20 million euros
Finally, between his biodysseus station diving at 10 meters depth – which will not be at saturation, which will allow not to be limited in terms of time – and the ice floe, he has even planned a mini-habitat – a submarine at atmospheric pressure – to possibly receive a doctor or journalists.
This mother station, which should cost between 15 and 20 million euros, is not planned for “just” six months of operation but also with the aim of reserving for 20 or 25 years of experimentation. Start of the adventure scheduled from the end of 2025. It’s already tomorrow and Alban Michon is already looking forward to it.