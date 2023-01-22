Home Sports Albanian, no fractures. But he still stays one night in the hospital in Dénia
Sports

Albanian, no fractures. But he still stays one night in the hospital in Dénia

by admin
Albanian, no fractures. But he still stays one night in the hospital in Dénia

The Eolo-Kometa rider crashed on Friday during training in Spain. Team manager Ivan Basso: “Situation under control”

Vincenzo Albanese, the Eolo-Kometa rider who fell in training on Friday while preparing for the Classica Comunitat Valenciana, the one-day race that opens the season on Sunday, remains in hospital in Denia (Spain) for Saturday night of great cycling in Europe. In any case, the words of Ivan Basso, team manager of the team, to news are reassuring: “Vincenzo has a very serious facial trauma, with stitches, and he took a blow to his genitals, we need to pay close attention. But he has no fracture. He will spend Saturday night still in the hospital and then we will decide on his return to Italy and how to continue treatment. The situation is under control, we are in excellent hands at the Denia hospital and the local health professionals are keeping in contact with our doctor. There will be another update on Sunday morning. Luckily everything is under control.”

January 21st – 8.30pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Montanaro no longer wins Hooked by Vallorco

You may also like

Naples, Spalletti believes it: “Scudetto? We know we...

The first announcement of the new year! 39-year-old...

Volleyball: Women’s Serie A-1, Conegliano wins again from...

Serie C: Group A results and comments

Fiorentina-Turin 0-1: goal by Miranchuk

Serie A basketball, matchday 16: Pesaro wins the...

Milestone! Poole surpassed Clay Curry to become the...

Juve, with Cherubini inhibited who will be the...

Juric: “Turin, great first half and what character...

Rowers, heavy draw. Padua reached in the final

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy