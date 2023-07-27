Alberth Elis Launches New Honduran Football Club, Panteras FC, with Philanthropic Mission

Title: Alberth Elis Launches Major League Team, Panteras FC, to Support Young Honduran Players

Date: July 27, 2023

Alberth Elis, the national soccer player from Honduras, has unveiled his new football team, Panteras Football Club, with a vision to become the philanthropist of Honduran football. The announcement was made on Thursday, marking a significant development for the nation’s football scene.

This project, led by Elis and former player Enrique Amador, who will serve as the team’s coach, has been registered in the Major League, which represents the third division of Honduran football. Panteras FC aims to provide opportunities to young players and nurture their talent. The team will be stationed at the Residencial El Paraíso field in San Pedro Sula.

Panteras FC is set to begin its journey in the Major League tournament, starting from this weekend. What sets this new club apart is its landmark achievement of being the first team in this category to secure television coverage, with their matches being broadcasted through the TDTV+ signal.

Elis, expressing his aspirations for the team, stated, “The plans are to be able to help young people fulfill their dream through soccer, to be that channel so that they can be good people, and provide them with all the necessary tools to achieve their dreams.”

When asked about the possibility of expanding the team to other divisions, Elis mentioned that he does not rule out the idea of establishing a second or even a first division team in the future. He believes that reaching higher divisions would enable him to assist even more young players who are in need of support and guidance.

Regarding his own professional journey, Elis confirmed that he will be travelling to France next week to rejoin his current club, the Girondins de Bordeaux. Despite breaking his arm during the Gold Cup while playing for the Honduran national team, he is eager to recover quickly and contribute to Bordeaux’s upcoming season.

Elis expressed his hope of returning to full fitness in time for the September games in the Concacaf Nations League, where Honduras, under the guidance of Reinaldo Rueda, will face Jamaica. He emphasized the importance of being fully recovered and ready for future challenges.

Praising the capabilities of Coach Reinaldo Rueda, Elis expressed his confidence in the national team’s potential to achieve their objectives under his guidance.

Alberth Elis’ Panteras FC represents an exciting development for Honduran football, particularly for young aspiring players. This initiative not only highlights Elis’ ambition to give back to the community but also paves the way for a promising future for football in Honduras.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

