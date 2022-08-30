WEAPONS

Fat boom-boom, then Pedrabissi. They always score, and as a couple, since the season began. It happened in all the friendlies and the rule was also confirmed in the first official match, of the Italian Cup, with the first three points of the season at stake. For “The king” Grasso the goals are already 11, for the new attacking twin Pedrabissi (Pizzini’s replacement, so to speak), we are at 5, he who was the top scorer in Group A of Excellence last season with the Sestese shirt.

This couple enjoys it, Mr. Omar Albertini who after a few too many suspense, snatches the victory at his debut on the Oltrepo bench, in Codogno, a traditionally difficult field for everyone, and who brings to mind the 2-4 home match. of Chiappano, that the then Varzi (in the post-Covid championship by ten teams won among other things by Mr. Albertini’s own Alcione) collected a resounding knockout. Success for 2-3 can feel tight and tight. Suffice it to think, however, that the Oltrepo was ahead by 0-3 (two goals from Grasso and a goal from a penalty, provided by Grasso himself, by Pedrabissi) and had had other opportunities to round up (even a chipped post by Grasso). Instead, the former Crea and Franceschinis took care of keeping the tension high until the 94th minute.

Albertini’s analysis

«Let’s say that the score could have been different and that the victory could have been secured much earlier. But in football, this is the proof, you can never be calm ». Thus Albertini’s first thought. «He lacked the management of the match a bit, after an hour or more, where the team had done well, indeed very well, finding the three goals and touching others. The Codogno had taken a side street and an intersection, without however ever engaging Cavo. Then the first episode happened and then the second. Maybe a bit of tiredness emerged, maybe the absences were a bit burdensome, but I don’t like the excuses. I want to look at the glass half full and say that the team played the game right away, created a game level, built well and defended with order, even if the only starting defender on the pitch was Scarcella, although Calloni knows his stuff. and it remains reliable, and that then I had to invent Villoni, a 2004, right arm of defense, having to play the under youngest of the three obligatory players and at this moment considering him the most ready and the most expendable ».

Only one day of rest for the Oltrepo, after Codogno. Yesterday’s. From today we return to training in Molino dei Torti, because time passes quickly. Tomorrow it will be the Coppa Italia again, with the match between Oltrepo and Accademia Pavese, the first of many derbies of the season. Then the training will continue from Wednesday to Saturday and then Sunday debut in the league, again against the Academy, again at the Comunale Bronese, for a “joke” of the calendar. –

Alessandro Maggi