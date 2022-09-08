weapons

«I’m happy for the round result and above all for not having conceded a goal, which is an aspect that I particularly care about. But we are only on September 4th and we absolutely must not delude ourselves ». This is how Mister Omar Albertini made his debut at the end of his Oltrepo’s 3-0 win. «The only discordant note is that we have achieved too little compared to the opportunities created and this is a defect on which we still have to work. It is true that their goalkeeper was very good, but we need to learn to be more cynical and bad subnets ».

We ask him for an opinion on the overwhelming power in attack of the showman Grasso but also on the vivacity of Negri on the wing. «Domenico certainly does not discover him, he is a great player but the others must be given credit for having put him in a position to score three goals and even more. As for Christian, he has a good pace and his most important actions in fact started from his side. But I prefer not to dwell too much on the individuals and talk about positive performance overall, because everyone has played their part well. It was the third game in eight days, I was afraid it might be a bit heavy; instead they held up well ».

A result that confirms all the ambitions of the team, built for the category jump, starting with the coach. Albertini knows this and does not hold back, as is his habit. «We have an important squad and we are aware of our strength, but we have to keep our feet on the ground and face match after match. The Academy? She came here to play her game, trying to close us and then leave again ».—

D. Sch.