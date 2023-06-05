Alberto Díaz respects a Barça “at a great time”

“Barça is a very well-oiled machine, where everyone participates and everyone can win the game”, said the captain from Malaga

For the Unicaja player, “we have not come here to fulfill an objective, but to try to win and reach the final”, he assured

The point guard from Unicaja Alberto Díaz has made sure of his rival in the semifinals for the title, Barcelonaa tie that will begin on Wednesday at the Palau Blaugrana, which looks “very good” after settling the quarterfinals against Valencia Basket with two victories, and considered that “They are at their best playing moment, basketball.”

“You have to be very careful because they are in good shape”the player from Málaga told the media on Monday, adding that “if you see the quarterfinal tie you realize that It is a very well-oiled machine, where everyone participates and everyone can win the match”.

Diaz pointed out that Barcelona he is the favorite in the series because “he was ahead in the League, he has home court factor and they are favourites”; although he advocated being themselves if they want to “scratch a game in Barcelona” to “be able to play two at Carpena”since “with the fans everything is much easier”, he admitted.

Recover the site

The international player and captain of Unicaja highlighted that the objective of this season was to recover the place in national and international basketball.

“I think we have managed to place Unicaja once again among the great and for us it is a source of pride and now we have to maintain it. We have shown that we are an ambitious team, that we want more and we want to win. We have not come here to meet an objective, but to try to win and reach the final,” he said.

After losing the tie against Lenovo Tenerife, the point guard said he was “very good, wanting to compete again” although “it has been long and hard not being able to be in the quarterfinals”, adding that “everything is now under control ” and it arrives “perfectly,” he said.