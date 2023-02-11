Of Salvatore Riggio

The 69-year-old former coach of Milan, Inter, Juventus and Lazio was hospitalized in the Bufalini hospital in Cesena

The world of football in anxiety for Alberto Zaccheroni. The former technician, among others of Milan (with whom he won a Scudetto in 1999), Inter and Juventushospitalized since this evening in the ward of resuscitation of the Maurice hospital Cesena buffaloes.

In the late afternoon of Friday 10 February Zaccheroni fell in his home of via Leonardo Da Vinci a Cesenaticoon the Romagna coast, violently slammed his head on the ground and was immediately transported by ambulance at Cesena hospital.

Arriving at his home, the 118 health workers found him lying on the ground unconscious near an internal stairway. At the time of the fall, his wife Franca and Lara, the companion of their son Luca, were also at home. Land first aid was provided for the serious head trauma resulting from the fall. For, it is not clear whether the trauma itself made the situation critical or whether the blow to the head is the result of a previous illness.

As it turns out, the CT scans painted a serious picture of the situation and for this Zaccheroni, who however vigilantwas hospitalized in resuscitation: the prognosis in any case reserved.

In recent years, Zaccheroni has lived in close contact with friends from Cesenatico and those from football circles, whom he meets above all at Bagno Mar, the bathing establishment run by his son Luca. Zaccheroni's last experience on the bench dates back to the two-year period 2017-2019 as head coach of the United Arab Emirates. Previously, between 2010 and 2014, he also coached Japan, winning the 2011 Asian Cup in Qatar.