The coach from Romagna is still hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the resuscitation department of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena Alberto Zaccheroni where, according to what has been learned, his conditions are defined as stationary but improving after the severe head trauma sustained in the late afternoon on Friday, following a fall inside his home in Cesenatico. In the hospital to the 69-year-old technician – winner of the Scudetto at the helm of the Milan in the 1998-1999 season – the necessary measures were taken to drain the cranial hematoma that was created after hitting the head violently on the ground.

Rescued by the 118 health workers, it is not clear whether the fall at home, where the family members who called the doctors were also located, is the result of a previous illness. “I was able to speak via message with his son Luca – says the mayor of Cesenatico, Matthew Gozzoli – and he confirmed what you all more or less already know: that he is stable and that conditions seem to be recovering. After the scare – she adds – things should be going well right now. There was a quick exchange of messages in which I wished him a speedy recovery and a greeting from the whole city”. Zaccheroni, Gozzoli explains, “he is much loved in Cesenatico, beyond the sporting aspects. You see him walking and walking during the week, many meet him. He is not a distant person from the community, but he is always present: he is well known, appreciated. Many stop with him to talk not only about football but also about other things. There is a strong bond”. During his career, in addition to having led Milan to conquer the championship, Zaccheroni also coached Venice, Bologna, Udinese, Lazio, Inter, Turin, Juventus and the Japan national team led to the conquest of the Asian Cup in 2011.