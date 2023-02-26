Home Sports Alberto Zaccheroni, “slight improvements” after the head injury. But he remains hospitalized-Football
Sports

Alberto Zaccheroni, “slight improvements” after the head injury. But he remains hospitalized-Football

by admin
Alberto Zaccheroni, “slight improvements” after the head injury. But he remains hospitalized-Football

The coach from Romagna is still hospitalized with a reserved prognosis in the resuscitation department of the Bufalini hospital in Cesena Alberto Zaccheroni where, according to what has been learned, his conditions are defined as stationary but improving after the severe head trauma sustained in the late afternoon on Friday, following a fall inside his home in Cesenatico. In the hospital to the 69-year-old technician – winner of the Scudetto at the helm of the Milan in the 1998-1999 season – the necessary measures were taken to drain the cranial hematoma that was created after hitting the head violently on the ground.

Rescued by the 118 health workers, it is not clear whether the fall at home, where the family members who called the doctors were also located, is the result of a previous illness. “I was able to speak via message with his son Luca – says the mayor of Cesenatico, Matthew Gozzoli – and he confirmed what you all more or less already know: that he is stable and that conditions seem to be recovering. After the scare – she adds – things should be going well right now. There was a quick exchange of messages in which I wished him a speedy recovery and a greeting from the whole city”. Zaccheroni, Gozzoli explains, “he is much loved in Cesenatico, beyond the sporting aspects. You see him walking and walking during the week, many meet him. He is not a distant person from the community, but he is always present: he is well known, appreciated. Many stop with him to talk not only about football but also about other things. There is a strong bond”. During his career, in addition to having led Milan to conquer the championship, Zaccheroni also coached Venice, Bologna, Udinese, Lazio, Inter, Turin, Juventus and the Japan national team led to the conquest of the Asian Cup in 2011.

See also  England-Denmark The story is at stake in the Wembley match which will be packed again

You may also like

“It Was Our Day” – OA Sport

Felipe Drugovich to race in Bahrain if Lance...

Serie A: Udinese-Spezia on the pitch LIVE and...

Six Nations 2023: Where does Welsh rugby go...

Hurkacz’s triumph in Marseille! A great match, a...

The Knicks file the Pelicans practice, 5th consecutive...

Nongshim Cup Shen Zhenzhen defeated Koo Zihao and...

Brescia-Pari, journalist Luca Guerra victim of racism –...

Sofia Goggia won the World Cup downhill in...

JV from ‘The JV Show’ on Wild 94.9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy