There couldn’t have been a better opponent than AlbinoLeffe on the road to Pordenone who, after four fasting races, must find victory again.

To say it is history, decidedly in favor of the lizards in the clashes with the Bergamo players. Between 2015 and 2019, i.e. the years in which the 11 matches were played against the Blucelesti, the Friulian team never lost, achieving 7 wins and 4 draws (always in Serie C).

A decidedly favorable tradition, for a group that on Saturday 17 December (the start at 2.30 pm in Zanica) goes to visit Giuseppe Biava’s eleven – coach as well as former symbol player of Bergamo, a well-known name in Italian football, we talk about it alongside – in last match of the first round. There is still hope for the winter title, but we have to win.

Curiosity has it that the first match against AlbinoLeffe also counted as the last round of the first round of group A of Serie C.

It was January 6, 2015: then coach Fabio Rossitto took the first victory of his second experience among the lizards in Bergamo. It finished 4-2 thanks to goals from Fissore, Maccan, Maracchi and Migliorini. The team was last in the standings and that blitz rekindled hope.

And at the end of that championship, on the final day, Pordenone beat the Bergamo players again at Bottecchia: it finished 1-0 with a goal from Maracchi and the neroverdi thanks to those three points hit the playout (later lost).

The third success, dated 13 September 2015, is also significant: the 1-0, which arrived thanks to a goal by De Cenco, earned Bruno Tedino’s first success on the Pordenone bench on the second matchday of the championship.

In the return, on 23 January 2016, a pyrotechnic victory, a 3-0 signed by the centers of Filippini and Strizzolo and by the extraordinary goal from midfield by Cattaneo.

The other three statements all refer to the 2018-2019 season, which ended with the victory of the Serie C championship.

The first took place in the Coppa Italia on 29 July: 1-0 in Bergamo with a goal from Bombagi. First official challenge of the competitive year and first success for Attilio Tesser as a neroverde coach.

In the league, the 2-1 draw on 23 September against Atleti Azzurri d’Italia (Magnaghi, Candellone) and the 1-0 draw against Bottecchia on 19 January 2019 with a goal from a penalty by Berrettoni should be remembered. This is the last clash between the two formations.

Between the first and second series of successes, the four draws of the 2016-2017 seasons (0-0 in Pordenone, 1-1 in Bergamo) and 2017-2018 (1-1 against Atleti Azzurri d’Italia and 0-0 at the velodrome).

The challenge returns and it is clear that, for clubs and fans, memories of those results, of those years and of the effort made to get to Serie B resurface.

A path that we want to repeat today and which, inevitably, also passes through a success to be seized tomorrow in that of Zanica.