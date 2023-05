Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is still unstoppable at the ATP 1000 tournament in Madrid. The second in the world rankings made it into the semi-finals on Wednesday against the Russian Karen Khachanov with a 6:4 7:5 win.

Reuters/Juan Medina



There the 19-year-old Spaniard, who extended his season record on clay to 17-1 victories, meets either the Croatian Borna Coric or the German Daniel Altmaier.

More see Current ATP Tournaments