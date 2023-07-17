Alcaraz becomes the new king of Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon tournament for the first time in his career. In the final, the world number 1 beat Novak Djokovic (n.2) in 5 sets, with the score of 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in 4h42′ of play.

It can’t be a passing of the baton yetand it would be too hasty to sanction the end of Novak’s dominance, but the Wimbledon triumph of Carlos Alcaraz, at the end of one uncertain, hard-fought and spectacular finalrepresents the definitive consecration for the 20-year-old Spaniardthe new undisputed star of world tennis.

A champion for all surfaces, now also on grass, where he won his 12th consecutive match (on the eve of Wimbledon, he had won at Queen’s). And already capable last year, thanks to the victory at the US Open, to become the youngest world No.1 ever. A position that today – by conquering the London tournament, aged 20 years and 72 days, the third youngest winner of the Championships in the Open Era (behind only giants such as Boris Becker e Bjorn Borg) – deservedly consolidated.

“It’s a dream come true, I never expected to reach these levels on grass so soon – Alcaraz’s words -. Even if I had lost today, I would still have been proud of myself. Because I was already happy to be able to play in such an important final”. Which implied inevitable generational implications, considering the 15 years and 348 days of difference between the players. Protagonists of the most awaited epilogue at the All England Club, the first two favourites, opposite in a match that didn’t disappoint the expectations of an audience, clearly on the side of the Spaniard from El Palmar (Murcia). “But Novak remains a legend of our sport, he inspired me to start playing, when I was still a child I watched his matches on TV”.

Badly lost the first set, once relieved of tension for his first final on the London lawns, Alcaraz struggles and wins the second game, and momentum also conquers the third set. “In the first set I didn’t get demoralized, but I just thought about how I could raise my level,” said Alcaraz. His empty pass in the fourth set is punished by Djokovic’s surge of pride which drags the match to the fifth set. Where, however, it is the greater freshness and lucidity of the Spanish that prevails. (16 76(6) 61 36 64 in 4 hours and 42 minutes).

A victory legitimized by the statistics which indicate the Spaniard in front for points both with the first serve and with the net, but above all for the number of winners, more than double (66 to 32) compared to those of the Serbian. Sporty at the end of the match in recognizing the superiority of the opponent: “I thought I would have problems with Carlos on hard courts and clay, but after today the story is different. It’s difficult to digest a defeat like this, but if I think that I’ve won in the past similar endings that perhaps I should have lost, I am still in credit to fate”.

At the third participation in Wimbledon, Alcaraz thus becomes the third Spaniard to win the Championships, after Manuel Santana (1966) and Rafa Nadal (2008, 2010); fifth overall (Conchita Martinez and Garbine Muguruza). “Before this year I had only played four tournaments on grass, but I have to admit I fell in love with this surface. And it is a real honor to have won in front of king Felipe (present in the royal box, ed). He needs to follow me more often…“.