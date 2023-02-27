“The calendar is very demanding and I’ve been giving my best for 15 days, without stopping any day,” said the Murcian after the final in Rio

The next appointment on the Spanish calendar is Acapulco

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcarazthat this sunday lost in the final of the Rio de Janeiro Open to the British Cameron Norrieaffirmed that he will evaluate the problems he felt in his leg and that harmed him in the match before confirming if he will play the Acapulco tournament, the next one on his tour.

Although he tried to minimize the problems in his right leg and attributed them to the demands of the calendar, The 19-year-old tennis player from Murcia, number two in the world, admitted that the inconvenience weighed on the defeat and that he will evaluate the situation with his team before confirming whether or not to maintain his current tour.

“It’s something you have to think about. I’m going to evaluate it with the physiotherapist and with the doctor.”assured the current champion of the United States Open at a press conference, when asked if he will travel to Acapulco or if he will try to recover to reach Indian Wells and Miami in better conditions.

“You have to see the severity of the injury and see what I have in the ischium, and, from there, evaluate to see if I can go play in Acapulco without taking too much risk.”added Alcaraz, whose defeat this Sunday prevented him from becoming the first tennis player to win the only ATP 500 tournament in South America twice and retain the title he won in 2022 in Rio.

The Murcian clarified that his desire is to go to Acapulco because He has very good memories of the tournament that he played in the Mexican resort in 2021 and that he will do everything possible to recover and try to play in Mexico.

Alcaraz, who returned to the ATP circuit two weeks ago after having been unemployed for four months due to injuries, which prevented him from playing the tournaments at the beginning of the year and it cost him first place in the ranking, he won the Argentina Open last Sunday and today he was a finalist in Rio de Janeiro.

The Murcian attributed his problems to the demanding calendar that began after the long recovery.

“The schedule is very demanding and I’ve been giving my best for 15 days.without stopping for any day, and when there are games like this at the end there are problems,” he said.

He assured that these discomforts forced him to ask his physiotherapist to bandage his leg in the middle of the second sleeve.

“It is difficult to feel pain in the same muscle in which I had an injury a few months ago. That is why I have bandaged it: I have asked the physio and I have tried to play at my best level with it,” he said.

He admitted that the discomfort affected his performance because, when a tennis player is not feeling well, prefer not to risk more than necessary neither play more aggressive nor faster. “So (the problem) has had a big impact (on his performance),” he said.

Regarding the defeat against Norrie, whom he beat last Sunday in the final of the Argentine Open, he recalled that he won the first set and was winning the second set 3-0 but that He did not know how to take advantage of the options that arose to win.

“And when you don’t take advantage of the options against a great player like Norrie in an ATP 500 final, they eventually go back to you. Unfortunately, physically I have not been able to finish at my best level either, but this is what you have to live with in such a demanding schedule. So right now to recover,” he said.

Alcaraz said that, with a title and a final, tournaments in Argentina and Brazil helped him gain confidenceto gain competition rhythm and to recover the level he had before he was injured.

The defeat against number 13 in the ATP ranking prevented the world number two from defending the title he won in 2022; that he succeeded in his first defense of an ATP title and that he became the first tennis player to win twice in Brazil and the first to win the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires and the ATP 500 in Rio in the same year.

He also prevented the Murcian add the 500 points he needed to match the Serbian Novak Djokovic in first place in the world ranking.