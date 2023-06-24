Home » Alcaraz for the first time on grass in the final
Alcaraz for the first time on grass in the final

Alcaraz for the first time on grass in the final

Young star Carlos Alcaraz reached an ATP final on grass for the first time at the Wimbledon preparation tournament in London’s Queen’s Club. The 20-year-old Spaniard had no problems with the 6: 3 6: 4 with the unseeded American Sebastian Korda in the semifinals. On Sunday, Alcaraz will meet Australian Alex de Minaur, who defeated number two seeded Dane Holger Rune 6-3 7-6 (7/2).

With the title win in the ATP 500 tournament, which is worth 2.345 million euros, Alcaraz would again be number one in the world rankings ahead of Novak Djokovic. “I feel better from match to match and have the feeling that I’ve been playing on grass for ten years,” said Alcaraz, who was relatively inexperienced on the green.

Queens final is set

In the final in Halle, the Russian Andrej Rublew scores after beating Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6:3 6:4 against the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who put the German Alexander Zverev in his place 6:3 7:5.

