Home » Alcaraz goes number one in French Open
Sports

Alcaraz goes number one in French Open

by admin
Alcaraz goes number one in French Open

As expected, Carlos Alcaraz is the new number one in the tennis world. The young Spanish star overtook Novak Djokovic on Monday and is going into the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday, with top seed. The Serb is only in third place because he was also overtaken by Rome winner Daniil Medvedev. Dominic Thiem improved by five places and is now 91st, among women Julia Grabher achieved her best ranking so far as 74th.

Read more …

See also  UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Yi Hok advanced to the top 4, Spain and Portugal compete for the last 1 seat – yqqlm

You may also like

The FIGC: “Juve penalized by 10 points in...

Falls into a ravine after watching the Giro...

Gli insulti razzisti to Vinícius Júnior during Valencia-Real...

Jokic was elected as the MVP of the...

opportunity to shine a spotlight on our cultural...

Salernitana, the scattered considerations — Sportellate.it

Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha won...

LeBron James’ Lakers swept away by Denver, which...

Neck pain on bike | Causes and solutions

With a cup of tea. Bohemians will probably...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy