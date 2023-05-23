Alcaraz goes number one in French Open

As expected, Carlos Alcaraz is the new number one in the tennis world. The young Spanish star overtook Novak Djokovic on Monday and is going into the French Open in Paris, which begins on Sunday, with top seed. The Serb is only in third place because he was also overtaken by Rome winner Daniil Medvedev. Dominic Thiem improved by five places and is now 91st, among women Julia Grabher achieved her best ranking so far as 74th.

