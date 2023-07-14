Alcaraz in the final at Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev beaten 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz he took a liking to it: Spanish surpasses Daniil Medvedev, seeded third, and flies in finale a Wimbledon for the first time in his career. It took Carlitos a little while to adjust to the grass. After the triumph at Queen’s, here is the second Grand Slam final of his career after the one he won last September in New York. Semifinal addressed to its own tracks with a double 6-3 in the first two sets and closed well in the 3rd set after 5 breaks later less than two hours of gameplay. Now he will face Novak Djokovic: one equal to the previous ones. At stake, in addition to the Wimbledon trophy, also the first position in the world ranking. Everything to live live on Sky Sport e in streaming su NOW.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

