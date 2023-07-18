Alcaraz, its era has begun – Sportellate

The victory over Djokovic had the sense of legitimacy.

Novak Djokovic watches his corner with heavy breathing and hands on hips. His wide-open eyes reveal disbelief mixed with concern. Four hours and nine minutes have passed since he served the first ball of the match. Most importantly, four sets of the Wimbledon final have passed. Djokovic has come this far rising from the ashes, as he had done a thousand times in his career. The 6-1 of the third set seemed like the beginning of a sad fate for everyone. Although he had accustomed us to comebacks as spectacular as they were cruel for his opponents, the level held by Alcaraz left no room for any resurrection. But, once again, we were wrong.

The fourth set was won in silence, with a double fault by Alcaraz and a Djokovic who didn’t celebrate. At that point our expectations changed drastically. The script seemed clear: the usual Djokovic who makes him believe it until the end and then crushes him. The beginning of the fifth set gives us further confirmation, with a break point in the first game served by Alcaraz.

This is the moment of eyes wide open and hands on hips. After an exchange beyond any logic, Djokovic crosses with a backhand, Alcaraz recovers in extremis and the Serbian plays a forehand down the line on the counterattack. Another recovery, very high ball and all the pressure on Djokovic, from whom we expect the smash that would be worth the break. The Serbian, on the other hand, breaks down. He plays a shot halfway between a smash and a slap on the fly and the ball stops just below the tape. It is the umpteenth time that Alcaraz lets him play one more shot, after four hours and nine minutes and after four sets in the Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is incredulous for two reasons: first of all he can’t believe he missed such a shot, but above all he can’t believe he let himself be overwhelmed by the pressure. Concern, on the other hand, is the result of experience. He knows he has just generated a breakthrough moment in his opponent’s head, who will realize that he has been pardoned and will take his mistake as a sign of fate. He knows that against a good man you regret such mistakes; he with reversed parts would never forgive you. Djokovic is worried because he knows Alcaraz has what it takes to be as good as him. Or maybe he already is.

And it’s certainly not a secret. That Alcaraz was the man best suited to undermine and break the twenty-year dominion of the Fab Four we always knew. The actual awareness can take place at different times, but there is no one who has never had it, not even we Italians, who naturally and rightly support Jannik Sinner.

This edition of Wimbledon was the confirmation, the precise moment in which that promise came true. Alcaraz interrupted a reign that lasted, if you like, right from the year of his birth. Nadal, Murray, and especially Federer and Djokovic dominated on grass for so long that we were used to it by now. Not even a king of chaos like Nick Kyrgios has managed to cut that thread, which has resisted any threat for two decades.

A confirmation, we said. Alcaraz has confirmed to us that he can be that generational tennis player that everyone imagined. He confirmed he was disgustingly premature, winning Wimbledon after playing only three tournaments ever on grass. Finally, he confirmed that he is number one in the world, which in a period in which Djokovic is still around is never trivial. To use a gaming metaphor, Alcaraz defeated the final boss. Has passed that level that keeps you stuck for days and does not advance you in the story, forcing you most of the time to use the cheat. Here, now transform the days into years, twenty precisely, and keep in mind that in tennis, as in life, there are no tricks. So how did he beat him?

Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray all Laver Cup (Photo: Ubitennis)

Alcaraz got the better of Djokovic by following his own principles. Despite a disappointing first set in which he was never able to enter the match, the Spaniard continued to offer his varied tennis full of weapons, from the now iconic short ball to beating with the forehand that rarely leaves a chance.

Djokovic’s departure was lightning-fast, similar to that of the match against Sinner, in which he took advantage of the tension that ran along the blue’s body and made his arm stiff. Alcaraz also suffered from the pressure; sometimes net, often long, almost never incisive. Nine free misses and only seven winners looks like another player’s stats, seasoned with a frightening 14% of points won with the second. The Serbian, on the other hand, is practically perfect, with five winners and just two free errors.

After his victory at Indian Wells against Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz said he had learned to “do not suffer pressure, to play in a relaxed manner“. A Wimbledon final would shake even the most solid of certainties, and at that point we just have to wait. Waiting for the tension to pass and for a real game to finally begin. Exactly what happens in the second set. And when it comes to the tie break, Alcaraz receives the first clue that today could be the right day. Djokovic can no longer find the backhand and gives the set to the Spaniard with two unrecognizable errors. One of the strokes that made him great is abandoning him on the most important day.

In the third set, the tactical issues that will be decisive for the victory come to the surface. The Spaniard holds on with dignity on the backhand diagonal, facilitated by an imperfect Djokovic, and a real massacre takes place on the forehand diagonal. Alcaraz opens the field by painting impossible trajectories and manages to find the long line very easily. Djokovic is bombarded from all sides.

And then the short ball, which has now become a trademark. Alcaraz uses it masterfully, to get the point directly or to drag his opponent into a deadly trap. In fact, it is often followed by passers-by and lobs that electrocute the desperate at the net, as if they were sacrificial victims. Alcaraz is so sure of the effectiveness of the drop that he sometimes abuses it, bordering on exasperation.

Lately on Instagram and TikTok there are videos of amateurs trying short balls in absurd situations and positions, with the caption “How Alcaraz ruined my tennis“. These are obviously ironic videos, but the impression is that Alcaraz has legitimized the frequent use of a solution such as the dropshot in tennisdecidedly not recommended for those who do not have the appropriate technical means.

There is everything in this exchange: the solidity of the backhand, the ease of going down the line and the trap of the short ball, with an attached passer-by to win the point.

Another theme is the level of intensity, which Alcaraz manages to regulate perfectly following the flow of the match. Here too there has been a step forward; flare-ups are now less sporadic and his tennis has finally found constancy and continuity, even in marathons for more than four hours. Now it is difficult for him to go through heavy empty passages, and it is equally complicated for him to lose concentration.

When Alcaraz enters the rhythm it gives the impression of being able to continue like this indefinitely, with some mistakes for sure, but with a risk rate always at the limit. The peaks are always there, and that’s what makes it a force of nature. How is it possible that an already very high standard level can have even higher peaks? Three or four have the answer. He is one of those.

As if that weren’t enough, Novak Djokovic’s investiture also came in words, as well as on the pitch. In the post-match press conference, the twenty-three times Grand Slam champion he said: “I agree with those who say that there are elements of Roger, Rafa and myself in his game. Indeed, I say that substantially sums up the best of the three of us“.

Yes, these are heavy words, but they give us a clear idea of ​​what Alcaraz could represent in the future. Because beyond the technical aspects, Djokovic isn’t entirely wrong. In his attitude on the pitch there are equal parts composure, competitiveness and mentality, the three virtues of tennis triumvirs from twenty years ago to today. Your task is to associate each one with the corresponding Big.

Now everything fits. The transition from one era to another could only happen at Wimbledon. The dethronement of the king could only take place in his royal palace. The decisive battle could only be played in the arena which for twenty years was the stage for the deeds of the three best players in history. And if the era of the Big Three is truly over, it should have ended this way, at the hand of the one who brings with him the best of them.

Novak Djokovic no longer has his eyes wide open. He is no longer incredulous and no longer worried. He is moved to see his son still there, smiling, supporting him together with his team. For a moment he loses his words and withdraws into himself. Perhaps he thinks back to that forehand error, or to the fact that the Grand Slam goal has eluded him again.

But we all know that he’s not done yet. He is the first to know. He wouldn’t have won that fourth set otherwise. On a not brilliant day he forced the future tennis ruler to the fifth set. Djokovic has accepted the change of era, the baton at Alcaraz has passed it on. But that doesn’t mean he’s out of time. Too many times we have given him up for dead and too many times he has risen. If he thinks he still has some, we believe him. To give it up, honestly, we don’t feel like it anymore.

